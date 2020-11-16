Glenda Mae Beauchamp
Riverton - Glenda Mae Beauchamp, 73, of Riverton, Maryland, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 4, 1947 in Riverton, a daughter of the late William R. English, Jr. and Arneta English.
Glenda graduated from Mardela Middle and High School with the class of 1965. She worked at English's Bake Shop in Salisbury from 1964 to 1966 and she was also a daycare provider and retired in September 1993 after taking care of many children in the community. She enjoyed the Lower Shore Parkinson's Group Family, and was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church. She cherished her two daughters and two grandchildren.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roy "Bunky" Beauchamp of Riverton; two daughters, Denise Shockley (Russell) of Riverton and Delores Davis (David) of Salisbury; a granddaughter, Jennifer Shockley of Riverton; a grandson, Ryan Shockley of Riverton; three brothers, Herman English (Audrey) of Sharptown, William R. English, III (Betty) of Riverton, and Wayne English of Riverton; several nieces and nephews; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Todd English; and a niece, Holly Jean Luffman.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11509 Riverton Wharf Road, Mardela Springs, MD 21837. Due to current gathering restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Pastor Brian Wheatley and Pastor Mike Phillips will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, c/o Denise Shockley, 11410 School House Road, Mardela Springs, MD 21837 or to Lower Shore Parkinson's Group, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804 for donations put in memory of Glenda Beauchamp.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.