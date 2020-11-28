1/1
James Richard Layfield
James Richard Layfield

Parsonsburg - James Richard Layfield, 74, of Parsonsburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born on September 5, 1946 in Parsonsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Walter H. Layfield, Sr. and Dorothy Y. Gravenor.

He attended Pittsville High School, but quit to help on the family farm. He was a lifetime farmer with a passion in raising cows and had a love for German Shepherd dogs.

He also raced standardbred horses at many local tracks including Ocean Downs, Harrington, Dover and Rosecroft Raceway. He was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple where he attended church and Sunday School until his health declined.

He had a heart of gold. Always giving to whoever needed help. Had a special love for his family, especially his grandson, Daniel. Known for being a jokester and pulling pranks. Loved Christmas holidays. He would wrap a gift in a gun box only to find he had gotten you a piece of jewelry.

Known by his sister as "Rit" or "Uncle Richard" especially to his nephew - Matt Layfield and the many guys on the farm. They could tell a mess of stories and jokes he played. He loved them all.

He lost the love of his life, Shirley Layfield after 55 years of marriage on November 2, 2019. His health declined after this loss.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Layfield Richardson and her husband, Kirk Richardson, of Willards, Grandson, Daniel James Richardson of Parsonsburg and his children, Blake Richardson and Zoey Richardson; a brother Walter H. Layfield, Jr (Susanna) and sister Betty Scarborough (Pete). Stepbrothers; Charles Gravenor (Connie) and Wayne Gravenor (Patricia). Many nieces and nephews all with whom he loved.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Layfield and stepbrother, Vernon T. Gravenor.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In memory of Mr. Layfield, contributions may be sent to Parsonsburg Fire Company or Salisbury Baptist Temple.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
