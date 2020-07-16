John Irvin "Jackie" Ward, Jr.
Westover - John Irvin "Jackie" Ward, Jr., 80, of Westover, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born in Johnstown, PA on July 29, 1939, he was a son of the late John "Irvin" Ward, Sr. and Margaret "Dolly" McClelland Weaver.
A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1958, he was retired from the United States Army where he was a pilot and a Vietnam veteran. Following retirement, he was the owner of Stereo Sales "The Tape Shop" and was co-owner of the Somers Cove Motel.
Jackie was a member of the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, life member of the Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044, and was a former member of American Legion Post #16, and the former VFW Post #8274.
He grew up on a farm which instilled in him a love for animals, especially horses and dogs. He loved flying, being on the water, fast boats, and pretty cars.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Marie Ward of Salisbury and John I. "Buddy" Ward, III/Christy Frostrom of Westover; his former wife and mother of his children, Ilse Akre of Westover; sister, Nellie "Snooky" Bennett of Mardela Springs; grandson, John Wesley Ward/Brittany of Crisfield; great-grandchildren, Payden Brooke Ward and Paxton Wesley Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Ike and Marie Ward; and siblings, Billy Gene Ward, Gordon Ward, Estelle "Stella" Ward, Helen Wilson, Mable Twigg, and Clyde Ward.
A memorial service will be held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 PM with Rev. Bob Daniels officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of Somerset County, MD, P.O. Box 493, Princess Anne, MD 21853.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
.