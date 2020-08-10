Judith (Judy) E. Hoffman
Fruitland - Judith (Judy) Elaine Hoffman, 77, of here passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Born in Salisbury, MD on May 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Miriam (Cox) Abbott, Sr. of Wenona. Judy graduated from Deal Island High School and was a member of Siloam House of Fellowship. She retired after 28 years of service from University of Maryland Eastern Shore where she worked as an Administrative Assistant in the college admissions department. She loved cats, enjoyed going to yard sales and enjoyed spending time being a grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Abbott, Jr.
Judy is survived by her children, Barbara (Brian) Wood, of Denton, Maryland, Tina (Gene) Willey of Salisbury, Maryland and Denise Abbott of Lathrop, California, grandchildren Trey Willey, Nikki Jones, Kaylah Polk, great grandson, Giovanni Donaway, sister Kandie (Bruce) Pianka, and brother Allen (Lori) Abbott and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Siloam House of Fellowship where Rev. Danny Travers will officiate. Further service details will follow later in the month. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home of Princess Anne, MD.