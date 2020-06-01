Madge Berdella Kidd Barrett
Madge Berdella Kidd Barrett

Ocean Pines - Mrs. Madge Berdella Kidd Barrett of Ocean Pines, Maryland passed away on May 29 following a lengthy health decline. Just two months shy of her 95th birthday, Mrs. Barrett was born in Newport News, Virginia on July 30, 1925.

Her husband Francis Josiah Barrett passed away in 1985.

She worked in the hospitality industry and various retail businesses in the Baltimore area while raising three of her children in the Baltimore and Bowie, Maryland areas. She and her husband moved to Ocean Pines in the early 1980s.

Madge is survived by her daughter, Susan Barrett Satterfield and husband, Bill of Salisbury; daughter Mary Dorthea Hanssen and husband Ronald of Waldorf, Maryland; and son Michael Francis Barrett of Ocean Pines, plus numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her son John Kinsey Jacobs and her daughter Madge Berdella Jenkins preceded her in death.

Services will be private. Burial of her ashes will be next to her husband Francis in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.

The family expresses many thanks to Mary Gillian of Berlin who provided Madge with loving care and friendship for nearly ten years.

Gifts in honor of Mrs. Barrett can be made to Coastal Hospice(PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802), which provided exceptional care during her final days.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
