Mary Josephine Thompsen
Princess Anne - Mary Josephine Thompsen, 64, of Princess Anne, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Dominic Puccio (Nancy Dinsmore) of Rochester, NY and the late Dorothy Yackley Senko.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Westover, MD and a volunteer for Catholic Charities. She worked in food service for many years, mostly with Valero. Mary was very passionate about all kinds of music, animals, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, John Rolf Thompsen; two daughters, Tara L. Kline (Michael) of Princess Anne and Lena T. Wright (Michael) of Salisbury; a son, Matthew T. Thompsen (Ashlee) of Salisbury; several grandchildren, Angela, George, Zachary, Wyatt, Natalie, Maya, and Bella; a sister, Paula Orner (Bernard) of Lancaster, PA; three brothers, Andrew Puccio (Maureen) of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Puccio of Norway, and Marc Toussaiant (Jess) of TX; niece, Juliana Ornerand special friends, Amy Miller (Ted), Yana Leugers and James "Bunky" Townsend.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Please wear a mask and honor social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to your local humane society.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.