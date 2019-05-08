Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Mildred Pines Obituary
Mildred Pines

Salisbury - Mildred Pines, 100, passed on May 5, 2019 in Laurel, MD. She was born on April 12, 1919 in Hoboken, NJ to the late Samuel & Jenny L. Wolfson. She was the wife of the late David Pines.

She was a past President of the Liebman-Berger Post Auxiliary, JWV. She was a member of the Manhattan Project of Columbia University, developers of the Atomic Bomb. She was a member of the Jewish Welfare Board and a member of Hadassah.

Mildred is survived by three children, Rhoda H. Moon of Richmond, VA, Mark R. Pines of New York, NY, and Barry E. Pines of Ellicott City, MD; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eleven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Max Wolfson, Herman Wolfson, Harry Wolfson, and Joseph Wolfson; and three sisters, Sally Roseman, Ruth Rassner, and Lillian Miller.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. A visitation will be held one-hour prior from 12:00PM-1:00PM. Interment will take place at Beth Israel Cemetery in Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019
