Richard Watson Gray



Salisbury - Richard Watson Gray, Sr., 79, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on July 3, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. Born October 30, 1939, he was raised by his mother Evelyn Melvin and grandmother Birdie Gray.



After Richard graduated from Cambridge High School, he enlisted in United States Navy and completed his career on the USS Intrepid. After his time in the Navy, he met the love of his life Phyllis, and they were married shortly after. Richard worked for Phyllis's father George Wilkinson, for many years, at which time he joined in partnership with Hughes Supply until retirement.



Richard had a heart for helping others. He loved being around his children, grandchildren, coaching, leading, participating in their sporting and leisure activities, assuming various positions in the community. In particular, he had a passion for baseball.



Richard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Phyllis; children Richard "Richie" Gray Jr., Wendy Godwin and her husband Bobby, Jody Gray and his wife Christine, Lori Holland and her husband Claude; grandchildren Dylan Gray, Dustin Godwin and his wife Courtney, Danielle Gray, Noah Gray, Gabriella Germann, Cody Holland; great-grandbaby Godwin coming January 2020; brothers Norris Melvin, Billy Melvin, and Johnny Melvin. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as Gail and Lawrence Lewis, who he loved like siblings.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. Visitation hours will be Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Tuesday one hour prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow after the service at Wicomico Memorial Park. Military honors will be rendered.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's honor may be made to Salisbury Christian School Baseball Team, 807 Parker Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019