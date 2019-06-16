Thomas Albert "T.A." Phillips, Jr.



Salisbury - Thomas Albert (TA) Phillips, Jr., 85, of Salisbury MD, passed away peacefully at home, on June 7, 2019 with his daughter at his side.



Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas & Margaret Phillips. He graduated from Baltimore PolyTech Institute in 1951. After high school, he worked for Bendix Radio Corporation in Towson, MD as an electro-mechanical draftsman.



He proudly served our country in the US Army from 1953 to 1956, during the Korean War, working as a cryptographer and draftsman with the National Security Agency and the US Army Security Agency. He was awarded a National Defense Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Bendix Radio Corporation until he was appointed to the Maryland State Police in 1964. He was one of the first radar and breathalyzer operators as well as a first aid and driver training instructor. He spent his entire 22-year career at the Salisbury Barrack, retiring as a Corporal in 1986. During that time, he also earned his Associate in Arts degree from Catonsville Community College. After his retirement from the state, he worked as a Court Security Deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office until 2000. He then began working as a Mall Security Officer at the Centre of Salisbury until his third/final retirement in 2015.



He was an active member of the Sharptown American Legion - Post 218, serving as its Chaplain. He was a lifetime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury, MD. He was quite the philanthropist, having volunteered thousands of hours supporting many local and national nonprofit organizations. He was particularly proud of his "coupons for the troops" ministry.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years, Mary Lou Phillips, who passed away on January 24, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack & Robert Phillips.



He is survived by a daughter, Leigh Collings Lampert and her husband, Jon, of Salisbury; a grandson, Scott Collings, of Salisbury; a special Trinity friend, Dot Baker; and many other wonderful friends.



He was kind, gracious, humble, giving and caring...a true gentleman who was very admired and respected among his peers. He was always there to help anyone in need. He was also known for his sarcastic, dry sense of humor and silly shenanigans, often referring to himself as "TA - trouble ahead". He will be missed tremendously by everyone that loved him.



A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St, Salisbury MD 21801 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00pm, with visitation from 12:00-2:00pm.



Arrangements are being handled by Holloway Funeral Home, in Salisbury, MD. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High Street Salisbury MD 21801; the American Legion - Post 218, 204 State St, Sharptown MD 21861 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802. Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary