Donald Eugene Murray
Las Cruces - DONALD EUGENE MURRAY, age 88, of Las Cruces passed over to be with our Father in Heaven on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1931 in Pana, Illinois to William Leroy and Viola Mae Simmons Murray. In 1949, Donald joined the United States Air Force where he served his country honorably.
A Minister of Our Living God, Donald was known as the "Preacher Man" in Deming. He is survived by five children, Deborah Ann Carden, Donna Mae Hart, William Keith Murray, Lisa Louise Tuffie and Regina Elizabeth Andrews, as well as other family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera Ann Murray and a son, Donald Steven Murray.
At his request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.
