1/
Donald Eugene Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Eugene Murray

Las Cruces - DONALD EUGENE MURRAY, age 88, of Las Cruces passed over to be with our Father in Heaven on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1931 in Pana, Illinois to William Leroy and Viola Mae Simmons Murray. In 1949, Donald joined the United States Air Force where he served his country honorably.

A Minister of Our Living God, Donald was known as the "Preacher Man" in Deming. He is survived by five children, Deborah Ann Carden, Donna Mae Hart, William Keith Murray, Lisa Louise Tuffie and Regina Elizabeth Andrews, as well as other family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera Ann Murray and a son, Donald Steven Murray.

At his request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved