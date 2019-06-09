Bruce Alan Whitmore



Bruce Alan Whitmore went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 2, 2019; he was 59 years old. Bruce was born on February 1, 1960 to Don and Mary (Layman) Whitmore in Katy, Texas; he was the third of four boys. The family moved around, living in several Texas towns and Albuquerque, NM twice. Bruce enjoyed many different experiences with his brothers and school friends in the various places they lived and traveled. The family settled in Denton and he graduated from Denton High School, where he enjoyed playing trumpet in the jazz band; he spent time with some of his good friends at a recent reunion of band members. Following high school he attended Stephen F. Austin State University, studying Forestry.



Bruce was a "people person", skilled craftsman, and hard worker. Throughout the course of his life he served many roles within retail, freight delivery, and home construction until his retirement due to health complications.



Bruce is survived by his mother, Mary Whitmore; children, Erin, Lesli (Calvin) Berggren, Brian (Ashley), Asa, Kayla, and stepson, David Whitson; grandchildren, Addison and Brody Whitmore, Isaiah, Judah, and Solomon Berggren, and Aria and Landyn Whitson; brothers, Marcus (Vicki), Keith (Laura), and Eric (Winnie); and many nieces and nephews.



Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Don Whitmore.



A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations can be made to the Denton High School Band or the Texas Parks and Wildlife Association.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Lake Forest Nursing Home for the care they gave Bruce while he was with them.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 9, 2019