Elida Tamez died on June 9, in her home, from complications of ovarian cancer. Elida settled in Denton in 1981 after completing dual majors in history and English at NTSU. She was politically active in the community and for many years served as Democratic precinct chair and attended State conventions where she introduced and advocated for tax credits for families with children with special needs. She managed the trade book department at UNT through 1991, after which she operated her own regional book sales firm until diagnosed with cancer in 1999. She returned to UNT in 2000 as development officer with the College of Music where she vicariously nurtured her love of music by raising scholarship, special event, and facilities funding. Until her retirement, Elida and husband, Theron Palmer, provided temporary and log-term housing for visiting faculty and international students and were blessed to share the company of diverse, passionate, and talented individuals. Elida also focused on environmental advocacy and was involved with the local frack-free movement, and national energy issues, and provided a way station for itinerant activists from around the U.S. and world in her home.



Elida is survived by her husband, her father and mother Rodolfo and Celia Tamez of Seagoville, daughters Celia Foster and Chloe Foster Mallozzi and their father Craig Foster, siblings Sally Muncy, Lucy Tamez Creech, and George Tamez, children by marriage Elizabeth Chennamchetty and David Palmer and six grandchildren. Services were held at the home of her parents on Wednesday.



Thank you DRC for you generous profile of Elida in the Thursday edition, as well as the many heart-felt contributions by her friends to social media. Thank you Ron and Cindy for sharing our home for the past three years. Please make donations in any amount to: Elida Tamez Endowment for Choral Conducting, University of North Texas College of Music Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 16, 2019