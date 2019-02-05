Judy Morehouse



Judy Morehouse, 84, of Denton, Texas passed away January 29, 2019 after a long illness. Judy was born November 6, 1934 in North Caldwell, NY to the late Leon O. Bennett and Mary A. Reynolds. On March 15, 1952, Judy was united in marriage to William (Bill) Arthur Morehouse. Together, they had the privilege of venturing on cruises throughout their marriage, sharing a lifetime of precious memories which will be cherished by their sons.



Judy loved spending time with her family, golfing, bowling, knitting and crocheting. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years William A. Morehouse who passed away on July 5, 2017. She was preceded in death by her brother Frederick Bennett, and sister Etta Jane Catalfamo. Survivors include brother Gerald Bennett of Queensbury, NY, her son Bruce W. Morehouse and his wife Deborah of Rostraver Township, PA, son Andy L. Morehouse of Corinth TX, granddaughter Brandy Wayne and her husband, Mark Wayne of Dallas TX, great granddaughters Ava Wayne and Olivia Wayne of Dallas, TX and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Interment of Judy and Bill's ashes will be done during the summer at the Town of Lake George North Caldwell Cemetery. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary