Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
1999 - 2019
Maggie Reyna Jones, age 19, of Aubrey, TX, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Jackson, MS.

Service info.Sunday 6/30/19 at 5 P.M.

Location: Cornerstone Church, Pilot Point. Pastor for service: Dan Franke

Romans 8:38-39 Or I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Family info

Maggie is joining her dad in heaven, Paul Jones. Lovingly remembered by her mom, Regina Jones of Aubrey; brother, Chad and wife Logan Jones and two sisters; Kasey and Ed Cavacos and Crystal and Chris Reynolds; numerous nieces and nephews, Carmen, Elena ,Drew , AJ, Stephen , Liam, Chase, Jacoby, Macy, Lane, and Cody and her Grandmother; Jackie Rushing and many uncles, aunts and extended family.

Oct.1,1999-June 16,2019

No farewell words were spoken, No Time to Say Goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and Only God Knows Why.

Maggie was the baby of 4 and definitely a daddy's girl. She loved animals especially her dog, Chester. Maggie was just beginning to find her way in this world. She will be remembered as a beautiful young lady with a free spirit. Her laugh was contagious, her heart made of gold. She wanted to help everyone she meet on her path. We were truly blessed for our time with Maggie and loved her beyond measure. Though she was taken too soon, her memories will live on with us forever.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from June 29 to June 30, 2019
