Misti Dawn Pruett Loomis



Born June 22, 1960 In Dallas. Died August 25, 2020 at her Copper Canyon home. A private family celebration of life was held at her parents home on August 28, 2020.



Misti graduated from Krum High School in 1978. She attended Texas A&M & UNT.



She is survived by her Parents; Dr Hugh Z & Sandra Barnes Pruett of Copper Canyon, a Sister; Darbi Pruett Beck( Greg) of Pt. Aransas. A Brother; H. Barnes Pruett(Lacey) of Coppell, 2 Sons; Kolton Hugh Loomis (Alyssa) of Lewisville and Keelan Edward Loomis of Dallas, a Daughter; Kirstin Nicole Loomis May (Joey) of Nacogdoches, 2 Granchildren; Hunter Hugh Loomis and Waylon James Loomis.



Donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research.





