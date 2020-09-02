1/1
Misti Dawn Pruett Loomis
1960 - 2020
Misti Dawn Pruett Loomis

Born June 22, 1960 In Dallas. Died August 25, 2020 at her Copper Canyon home. A private family celebration of life was held at her parents home on August 28, 2020.

Misti graduated from Krum High School in 1978. She attended Texas A&M & UNT.

She is survived by her Parents; Dr Hugh Z & Sandra Barnes Pruett of Copper Canyon, a Sister; Darbi Pruett Beck( Greg) of Pt. Aransas. A Brother; H. Barnes Pruett(Lacey) of Coppell, 2 Sons; Kolton Hugh Loomis (Alyssa) of Lewisville and Keelan Edward Loomis of Dallas, a Daughter; Kirstin Nicole Loomis May (Joey) of Nacogdoches, 2 Granchildren; Hunter Hugh Loomis and Waylon James Loomis.

Donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 2, 2020.
