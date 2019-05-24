Nancy Alice-Fitzgerald



Long time Denton resident and Native Vermonter, Nancy Alice-FitzGerald Viens was born on April 1st, 1932 and went to glory on May 17th, 2019.



Nancy grew up in Brattleboro, Vermont and later attended the University of Vermont. She was raised by her grandparents, Alice and Doctor Oscar Burton. Nancy was the proud mother of David, Micheal and Ian Kelley of Vermont and Susan Oliver and Breton Viens of Texas. She was also close to two of her step children, Ted and Vicky Viens. Nancy adored her grandchildren, Jessica McMurtrey, Natalie Oliver and Carson Kelley. Jessica gave her three great grandchildren, Rowan, Laine and Levi. Nancy loved feisty felines, great mystery novels (Vermont author Archer Mayor was her favorite) and a hot cup of mint tea.



Nancy was known as the hip bicycle lady of Denton. For many years she peddled to her much loved job at the University of North Texas. Nancy was a social justice warrior and a published poet. Her poetry can be found in several major poetry anthologies as well as coffee shops and friend's living rooms across the globe. Nancy was a revolutionary woman and a treasure. She believed in one world one love and had friends globally through Facebook. She loved her friends deeply and was thankful to have so many of them stay close to her for so long.



Please honor Nancy by voting in the 2020 election. Memorials may be made in her name to the ACLU of Texas. Please join us in celebrating Nancy's life with her faith family at Trinity Presbyterian Church 2200 N Bell Ave. Denton, Texas Saturday June 15th at 2pm. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary