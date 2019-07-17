Rebecca Jeanne Lawrence



Rebecca Jeanne Lawrence, "Becky", succumbed to Multiple System Atrophy on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home outside of Sanger, TX. Becky is survived by her Husband, Dean Lawrence, her Daughter Jessica Lawrence, Her younger siblings Bonnie Gray of Chicago, IL, Jerry Wagner of Rock Island, IL and Jenny Archibald of Rock Island, IL.



Becky was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Mary Jo Wagner.



Becky was passionate about her work as an HR Generalist, and in the Community. Becky was involved with 4H, and the DCLA working to improve the lives of a great number of children in Denton County. Many of the young adults in the community fondly remember working with, and being assisted by, Becky. She worked for 20 years at Victor Equipment/Thermadyne helping employees understand and negotiate HR issues.



Due to the rarity of MSA, and how little is known about it, Becky Willed her body to the University of Texas Southwestern MSA Clinic for research to help others that are unfortunate enough to get it in the future.



A Memorial Service will be held at the DeBerry Funeral Home of Denton, Saturday 20 July 2019, at 2 PM.



Memorial contributions, in her name, may be directed to UT Southwestern Medical Center, P. O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391-0888 or online at https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/donate-ADP to support the Multiple Systems Atrophy Clinic and research program. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 17, 2019