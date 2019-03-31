Roger Glenn Woolsey



Roger Glenn Woolsey, 74, of Denton, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Lake Forest Good Samaritan Village in Denton.



Mr. Woolsey was born on December 26, 1944 in Monroe, Louisiana to Raymond Woolsey, Sr. and Berta Mae (Posey) Woolsey. He was formerly married to Sharon Moses Williams and had one son, Roger Glenn Woolsey, Jr. He served in the United States Army for 2 years, which included time spent in VietNam. He served as a police officer for many years for the Desoto Police Department as well as the Cedar Hill Police Department, and later worked for the United States Post Office. Roger was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.



Roger is survived by his son, Roger Glenn Woolsey, Jr. of San Antonio; brother, Bill Woolsey of Lubbock; niece, Staci Nathan and her husband Joe of Corinth; nephews, Terry Barnhill of Dallas; great nieces, Kristi Barnhill of Garland, Teri Jo Martinez and her husband Manny of Rowlett, Madeline Nathan of Corinth, great nephew; Joseph Nathan of Corinth; great great-nieces, Daisy, Lilliana, Jazmine, Jessi, and Chloe; great great-nephews, Jimmy, Jorge, and Ethan, as well as multiple out-of-state nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Informal visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 1, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton.



