Home

POWERED BY

Dorothy Mortenson Wilson


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mortenson Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Dorothy Mortenson
02/21/1927 - 02/09/2020

Mom passed away peacefully just 12 days shy of her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter Polly (Randy), son Jeff (Nancy), grandchildren Taylor (Kate) and Julia (Daniel). To the very end, Mom was a woman of courage, always curious, effervescent (the word used to describe her in her high school yearbook), irreverent and complicated. Now she knows what's on the 'other side.' Let us know how you like it there. In lieu of flowers, please donate to RMPBS, American Indian College Fund or .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -