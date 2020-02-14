|
|
Wilson, Dorothy Mortenson
02/21/1927 - 02/09/2020
Mom passed away peacefully just 12 days shy of her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter Polly (Randy), son Jeff (Nancy), grandchildren Taylor (Kate) and Julia (Daniel). To the very end, Mom was a woman of courage, always curious, effervescent (the word used to describe her in her high school yearbook), irreverent and complicated. Now she knows what's on the 'other side.' Let us know how you like it there. In lieu of flowers, please donate to RMPBS, American Indian College Fund or .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020