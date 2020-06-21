Begley, Eleanor

09/29/1931 - 06/05/2020

Eleanor Schum Clark Begley, 88, died peacefully on June 5, 2020, in Arvada, CO. Eleanor was born September 29, 1931, in Ivesdale, IL. Her parents were William Vincent Schum and Margaret Agnes Pankau. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Colorado Springs in 1949, and on November 24 of that year married Robert Oscar Clark. Prior to divorcing in 1982, they raised a family of eight children. On September 27, 1990, she married Trevor Warren Begley in Paso Robles, CA.

Eleanor's hobbies included knitting and crocheting, and she was a jazz aficionado. She was pictured in the May 21, 2002, Wall Street Journal playing a washboard at the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, ex-husband, and parents, and by her brothers, Russell Schum and William M. Schum, and sisters, Edna Fisher Wade, Luella Shanahan, Patricia Ward, and Janet Rodacy, and grandson Ben Clark. She is survived by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Schum, a sister of Loretto in Nerinx, Kentucky, and by her brother, Frederick Schum (Peggy), Corvallis, OR. She also leaves her children, Robert D. Clark (Marianne), Westminster, CO; Donna Ross (Steve), Peyton, CO; Deborah Jo George (David), Windsor, CO; Bruce Clark (Debbie), Casper, WY; Barbara David (Dave), Livermore, CA; William Clark (Barbara), Gloucester, VA; Rebecca Cornwell (Wes), Parker, CO; Victoria Clark Marsh (Neal), Thornton, CO; Janice Begley Mickelson (Mick), Omaha, NE, and David Begley (Gaylene), Harwood, MD; and 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned for later this year.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store