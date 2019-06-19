|
Birkland, Joan Packard
November 17, 1928 - June 15, 2019
Joan passed away June 15 following a brief illness. She was a Denver native, a gifted natural athlete with a strong competitive spirit, a true lover of sports and an avid CU Buff. Along with amassing numerous trophies in golf and tennis, she developed strong friendships that were the most important to her. As an unflagging advocate for women's sports, she served 17 years in volunteer posts with the USGA and was a co-founder of Sportswomen of Colorado and its Executive Director for 40 years. Joan was a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame and the Colorado Tennis Hall of Fame. Joan was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Ormand Birkland, and her sister, Carol Tempest. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn McLagan and her brother-in-law Neil McLagan, nephew Hugh Birkland, of Richmond Virginia, and was cherished "Aunt Jo" to niece Tracy Tempest and nephews George Tempest, Scott McLagan, Tom McLagan, and Ken McLagan and their families. Private family interment service at Fairmount Cemetery. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. If wished contributions may be made to Sportswomen of Colorado, Dumb Friends League, or a .
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 23, 2019