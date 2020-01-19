|
Masi, Joseph
January 18, 1930 - January 11, 2020
On Saturday, January 11th, Joesph J. Masi, loving husband and father of four children, passed peacefully from cancer at home at the age of 89 under the loving care of Lutheran Hospice.
Joe Masi was born on January 18th, 1930 in Greenwich, Connecticut to Joseph and Adeline. He graduated cum laude from Princeton University in 1952 with a degree in Economics. He enlisted in the ROTC as a naval officer and served from 1952-54. He practiced business management for 60 years and in retirement became a published poet. He married JoAnne Masi on November 27,1968.
Joe will be remembered for his outgoing personality, charm, diligence, and acumen in product development, systems analysis, business management, health care administration, and poetic form.
An accomplished athlete, Joe lettered in track and football at Princeton. In 1950, a five-page spread in LIFE magazine chronicled his time as a B-team quarterback who had to face down the championship football team thrice weekly.
He worked for the accounting firm Deloitte and served as managing partner for many years. After Deloitte, he worked as an administrator at Denver Health.
Many will remember Joe for his later life as a published poet whose work appeared in fourteen literary magazines. He published two poetry books: Poetica de Poetica and Depression Baby, a memoir and entertaining historical record. He also enjoyed teaching courses on politics and ethics for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) in Denver.
Joe was preceded by the death of his brother Dick and sister Addie. He is survived by his sisters Lorraine and Maryanne, his wife JoAnne Masi, his four sons Joe, Jeff, Brett, and Brad, his step-daughter Laurie Elms, and their two golden retrievers Charley and Bailey.
A celebration of life for Joe will be held in the Spring. Donations in his memory can be made to GRRR (Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies) at GoldenRescue.com
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020