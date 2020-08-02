1/1
Michael Louis Roberts
1956 - 2020
Roberts, Michael Louis
10/18/1956 - 7/30/2020

With heavy hearts, the family of Michael Roberts has said goodbye to an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Mike passed away due to complications of FTD (frontotemporal dementia). Mike was a custom home builder and built numerous beautiful homes across the Colorado front range. He is survived by his wife Arlene, daughters Lindsey and Julia, and granddaughters Cecelia, Calina, and Hadley. Mike's love of life was abundant and he will forever be missed by those who loved him. His impact on those around him will never be forgotten. We are grateful for everything he brought to our lives. Donations can be made to AFTD (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration). A celebration of his life will be held, and details will follow.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
