Hughes Elder, Suzanne
10/15/1939 - 05/05/2020
Suzanne Hughes Elder passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Born on October 15, 1939 in Provo, Utah, she was the daughter of the late Moral Rex Hughes and Mary Elizabeth Rouse Hughes and the sister of the late Jean Hughes and Stephen Hughes. Suzanne is survived by her sister Kathryne Hughes, nieces Marie DeVincenzo and Monica (Scott) Farnsworth and her brother James (Raquel) Hughes
Suzanne had three children, Loreli Monaco, Ramon (Gloria) Elder and Craig Elder.
She is Grandmother to Jesse (Kelly B) Griego, Kelley (Julio) Luna, Danielle Griego, Casey (Caitlin) Elder, Brianna Elder and Peyton Elder. Suzanne had three great grandchildren, Allison Griego, Emily Griego, Levi Luna and one on the way.
Her full life story can be found at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.