Buckman, William Max
Died on Nov. 13, 2020 at the age of 88. He graduated from the University of North Dakota and had a long career in insurance. He founded the Colorado Medical Malpractice & Liability program and the Colorado Lawyers Professional Liability Insurance program. He met his wife Bert in Chicago and they moved to Colorado. He and the family loved hiking, camping, skiing, rafting, four-wheeling and travelling. He also enjoyed golfing as a member of Cherry Hills Country Club. He volunteered for the International at Castle Pines Golf Club and was president of the National Kidney Foundation
. Max is survived by his wife Alberta, his son Christopher (Kathryn), his daughter Elizabeth (Joonho) and his grandchildren: Michael (Rebecca), Andrea and Matthew. A private burial service will be held with a celebration memorial service planned at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to Saint Gabriel the Archangel Episcopal Church, the National Kidney Foundation
or the Denver Young Artist Orchestra.