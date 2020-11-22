1/1
William Max Buckman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buckman, William Max

Died on Nov. 13, 2020 at the age of 88. He graduated from the University of North Dakota and had a long career in insurance. He founded the Colorado Medical Malpractice & Liability program and the Colorado Lawyers Professional Liability Insurance program. He met his wife Bert in Chicago and they moved to Colorado. He and the family loved hiking, camping, skiing, rafting, four-wheeling and travelling. He also enjoyed golfing as a member of Cherry Hills Country Club. He volunteered for the International at Castle Pines Golf Club and was president of the National Kidney Foundation. Max is survived by his wife Alberta, his son Christopher (Kathryn), his daughter Elizabeth (Joonho) and his grandchildren: Michael (Rebecca), Andrea and Matthew. A private burial service will be held with a celebration memorial service planned at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to Saint Gabriel the Archangel Episcopal Church, the National Kidney Foundation or the Denver Young Artist Orchestra. monarchsociety.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Lovely man and wonderful marriage.
Peace to Bert. love patty and bern
patty michalek
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved