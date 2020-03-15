Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J Loftin. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Loftin was born June 4, 1931 and departed this life on March 11, 2020 at the age of 88 years and nine months, while at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles. On Wednesday morning, the world lost a kind and honorable man. In the peace and quiet of the early morning, AD slipped away in his sleep to his Heavenly home and gained his wings. He had spent Tuesday surrounded by Joy, Joe, Blaine, and Debi. Drew called to talk to him. I guess all was right with his world, and he knew we would all take care of each other when the angels came for him.

AD was 88 years young and had always done his best to be a good man. He has left a legacy that his family can be proud to be a part of. When presented with a quilt to thank him for his service in the Army in Korea, his response was to tell the folks presenting it that he should thank them for the honor of serving his country. That was AD.

He graduated from Longville High School and attended LSU. AD was a veteran of the Korean conflict while serving in the U.S. Army.

AD married the love of his life, Ruby Lee Cole on September 3, 1954. They were together until she passed one month of their 60th anniversary.

He worked many jobs in his life, from working at "Uncle Pete's store" to Crosby Chemical, but is best known for being the "driver's license guy" at the Office of Motor vehicles. He gave nearly everybody under the age of 70 their first driver's license.

AD was a proud member of Masonic Lodge 271 in DeRidder from May 29, 1956 until his death, 63.78 years later. He was worshipful Master three times, 1964, 1972, and 1981. He held the position of Secretary from May 1962 to 2010 and was Grand Representative of the LA grand Lodge from 1992-2007. He was a past member of the local York Right bodies. He was a past High Priest, past Illustrious Master, past Eminent Commander, K.Y.C.H. member, Habibi Noble of the Shrine, and past Patron of the Local Order of Eastern Star Chapter. AD was past Most Illustrious Grand Master of Cryptic Masons, state of LA and past 32nd degree Lake Charles Scottish Right Valley. He was a 50 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star in DeRidder and Rosepine.

AD was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; parents, Augusta D. Loftin and Myrtle McConathy Loftin; three sisters, Joan Loftin Butler and husband, Asa, Billie Loftin Bennett and husband, Javan and Nieta Faye Loftin Hawthorne and husband, Fred. He was also proceeded in death by his brother in law, John W. Lindsay, Sr.

Also, preceding him in death were his faithful fur babies, BamBam and Bandit.

AD is survived by his son, Joseph R. Loftin; daughter-in-law, Debi Terral Loftin of DeRidder, LA; sister, Joy Loftin Lindsay of Longville, LA; two grandsons, Blaine C. Cronce of Lake Charles, LA; Drew T. Loftin of Ringgold, LA. He is also survived by two great grandchildren, William Lawrence Loftin and Braylie Mae Johnson- Loftin. AD leaves behind a multitude of family, friends, and Coffee Buddies. He loved you all.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Keith Manuel will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Novy Glass, Steve Temple, Gerald Houston, Ed O'Neal, Vincent Labue, Allen Bradley, David Burton, Lynn Clayton. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



