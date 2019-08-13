Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Delight Midkiff Jeter, born June 14, 1927, in Vernon Parish, LA, she passed from this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in DeRidder, LA, where she lived all of her adult life. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church of DeRidder, LA on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 9am until 11am. Funeral service will begin at 11am with interment at Ebenezer Cemetery in Hicks, LA. Rev. Zale Lewis and Rev. Chance Lewis will be officiating at her service.

Family members who preceded Delight in death are her parents, Samuel T. Midkiff and Flora Stevison Midkiff. Siblings, Pansy Midkiff, Helen Hinson, Marjorie Rainwater, and Velvia Harriman. Her loving husband of 51 years Jesse Curtis Jeter. Nephew, Donald Hinson and Niece, Danita Hinson Brannam.

Among those remaining to cherish her memories are Nephew, Sammy L. Hinson (Amelia) of Bunkie, LA, Niece, Nancy D. Stephens (Grady) of DeRidder, LA, and Brother in Laws, James L. Jeter and Dale D. Jeter of Leesville, LA.

Great Nieces and Nephews, Donna Parker, Donald Hinson, Jr., Angela Chaney, Denise Brannam, Debbie Maxfield, Richard Stephens, Cynthia Johnson, Marjorie Wesley, Beau Hinson, and Kelle Lyles. Great Great Nieces and Nephews, Katie Eckert, Blake and Patrick Hinson, Dustin Leveque, Richard Stephens II, Levi Stephens, Sydney Wesley, Karlee and Kinzee Lyles, James Hinson, Jacob and Rebekah Chaney, Dillon Robertson, Sarah Stephens, Matthew Brannam, Tyler and Carrie Maxfield. Great Great Great Nieces and Nephews, Dexter and Parker Leveque, Tanner and Atticus Stephens, Bryson Stephens, Beau Daniel Robertson and Kayden Brannam, Sawyer Eckert, Emersyn Kate Hinson, and Axton Chaney.

Delight worked at various businesses in DeRidder until 1969 when she began her career with the Civil Service where she retired in 1992. Delight then faced the serious illness of Curtis and devoted herself to caring for him until his death in 1993. She enjoyed quilting, ceramics and made many beautiful Christmas ornaments which are now her nieces. She had many enjoyable trips with her friends on the First Baptist Church Bus and was a strong willed lady who enjoyed life and people to the fullest extent, and had a great love for her Pentecostal heritage of which she was a third generation.

A special heartfelt Thank You to her neighbors, Mr. Burt and Dot, David and the Whitlock family who helped watch over her in her last years. And to her friend Linda who called to check on her every day and drop off biscuits from Brookshire Brothers, her beloved food supply chain.

