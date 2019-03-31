1921 ~ 2019

Mary Adelyn Cooling Polevoy was born November 19th, 1921 in Bowling Green, Missouri, to William Lloyd and Pearl Williamson Cooling. At the age of 12 she moved with her family to Indianapolis, IN where she attended Shortridge High School and Butler University. She worked for Indiana Insurance, later RCA defense plant, did volunteer work for the Department of Civil Defense, Red Cross Canteen, and the USO.

In July 1945 she met Leonid S. Polevoy at a USO dance, and they were married on December 24th in Indianapolis. She and Leonid lived in Cambridge, MA until they moved to Salt Lake City with son Nicholas, aged 2. Another son, Ted was born in 1958.

A career executive secretary, Adelyn worked at Harvard Business School, Utah Adult Probation and Parole Dept., University of Michigan Department of Nutrition, and 22 years as an executive assistant/secretary in the administrative offices at University of Utah.

Adelyn was a charter member of South Valley Unitarian Universalists Society where she served as volunteer office administrator, newsletter editor, and member of many committiees. In 1999 she transferred her membership to the First Unitarian Church where she was a member and officer of the Women's Alliance and an office volunteer. For many years she made sandwiches for the Salvation Army soup kitchen, and was treasurer for the Interfaith Peacemaking Resource Center of Utah.

Adelyn and Leonid donated the largest portion of the family library to a humanitarian center in Irkutsk, Siberia, Russia. She was half the force involved in packing hundreds of boxes of books over a several year period resulting in 3 ocean freight containers filled and shipped.

She loved reading, traveling, needlework, flower gardening, lunching with friends and most of all her beloved cats. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them arts and crafts.

She is survived by sons, Nick and Ted, their spouses Shasta and Mary, children and grandchildren. At her request a private family celebration of her life will be held in her home. Adelyn chose to donate her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Memorial gifts may be made to the U of U School of Medicine, First Unitarian Church or the Humane Society of Utah.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019