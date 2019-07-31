|
|
Amy Lynn Durham
1971 ~ 2019
Amy Lynn Durham, much loved daughter, sister, neighbor, coach and friend, died peacefully on July 29, 2019. Amy was born on June 23, 1971 in Seattle, Washington to Lowell and Linda Farr Durham. As a toddler, she began climbing and swinging from precarious heights, foreshadowing her long and successful career as a gymnast. She competed for Oregon State University, where she was an Academic All American and won an NCAA title for the floor exercise in 1993 (scoring a perfect 10!). As a gymnast, Amy formed life-long friendships with coaches, teammates and competitors.
Amy enjoyed working at Deseret Book as Director of Production. She loved dogs, horses, music, games, sarcasm and dark chocolate. She adored her 16 nieces and nephews and they all love her so much.
Amy had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many capacities in her wards, including Young Women's President and Relief Society President. She was also a gifted teacher and speaker.
Amy is survived by her mother, Linda Durham, her siblings, Matt (Mary-Margaret), Chris (Jena), Mike (Jennifer), Lindsay (Troy) Denning, Dan (Jeanette) and Leslie, along with her nieces and nephews and her loyal Labrador, Cooper. She is preceded in death by her father, Lowell Durham, Jr., and her grandparents. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2 at 11:00 am at the Valley View Fifth Ward chapel (2245 E. 3900 So.). Visitors may call from 9:45 to 10:45 that morning at the church, and on Thursday, August 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 South Highland Drive).
Published in Deseret News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019