William "Bill" Walkenhorst

1934 ~ 2019

William "Bill" Walkenhorst, 85, returned home to his Heavenly Father, after a long and courageous battle. He was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, UT - the son of Robert G and Lena Walkenhorst.

He had many great loves: his wife, and family, his shop, his profession, the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating at Flaming Gorge, Sunday night popcorn and Pepsi, classical music, traveling and spending time with his family, the gospel and the Lord.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Mary Joyce; three daughters, Teri (Wayne) Hortin, Melinda (Paul) Buma, Leslie (David) Bagley; and one son Alan (Gena) Walkenhorst; as well as two brothers Alvin and Robert Jr. Preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Helyne and Norma.

Viewing will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church on 1327 W. 5550 S., Bennion, UT. Friends may visit prior to the services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.

Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019