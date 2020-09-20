Feb 6, 1945 ~ Sept 6, 2020

Chase Shepard passed away on September 6, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Washington D.C., United States on February 6, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Priscilla Shepard, his sibling Daphne, his wife of 48 years, Sandy, who passed in March of 2020, and his daughter Dede. Chase is survived by seven of his eight children: Alexys (Michael Steiner), Charles, Daniel (Sara), Margaret (Justin Beardall), David (Terra), Jennifer (Joseph Shackelford), and Lane (Katie), 24 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Chase would want to be remembered as an architect, artist, educator, world traveler and a businessman with real estate. He loved people and was a good friend to all. He had a strong testimony and love for Jesus Christ, having served a mission and many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a hope of eternal life with his whole family, both past and future. He will be greeted by many people who cared for him, as well as the many borzoi dogs to whom he was close. He lived a large portion of his life in Provo Utah, and after he retired enjoyed living in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

He believed attitude was a choice so he would often say he felt "wonderful" despite the situation. Chase will be missed for his smiles and his breathtaking hugs.

A combined celebration of life for Chase and Sandy will be held once it is safe to gather.



