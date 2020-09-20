1/1
Charles Bernard Shepard
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feb 6, 1945 ~ Sept 6, 2020
Chase Shepard passed away on September 6, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Washington D.C., United States on February 6, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Priscilla Shepard, his sibling Daphne, his wife of 48 years, Sandy, who passed in March of 2020, and his daughter Dede. Chase is survived by seven of his eight children: Alexys (Michael Steiner), Charles, Daniel (Sara), Margaret (Justin Beardall), David (Terra), Jennifer (Joseph Shackelford), and Lane (Katie), 24 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Chase would want to be remembered as an architect, artist, educator, world traveler and a businessman with real estate. He loved people and was a good friend to all. He had a strong testimony and love for Jesus Christ, having served a mission and many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a hope of eternal life with his whole family, both past and future. He will be greeted by many people who cared for him, as well as the many borzoi dogs to whom he was close. He lived a large portion of his life in Provo Utah, and after he retired enjoyed living in Saratoga Springs, Utah.
He believed attitude was a choice so he would often say he felt "wonderful" despite the situation. Chase will be missed for his smiles and his breathtaking hugs.
A combined celebration of life for Chase and Sandy will be held once it is safe to gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved