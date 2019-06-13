Edith Porter Sharp

1919 ~ 2019

Edith Porter Sharp passed away June 10, 2019 at her home in Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by her family. She was 99 years old.

Edith was born in Escalante, Utah on November 3, 1919, to Leland Porter and Mary Roe. After graduating from Escalante High School, she moved to Salt Lake City to work and attend school.

She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas-Lousisana Mission.

On December 11, 1950, she married Richard Giles Sharp in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised their family in Bountiful, Utah.

Edith was active in the Church all her life, serving in many ward and stake positions, including Relief Society President of the Bountiful 21st Ward. She volunteered as a "Pink Lady" for nearly 40 years at the South Davis Community Hospital and Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful.

In 1989 Edith served a second mission, this time with her husband in the South Africa, Capetown Mission. After their mission they served many years in the Salt Lake Temple.

Edith is survived her children: Ned Hill (Claralyn), Kathryn Poulson, David Sharp (Kristen), Andrea Burgon (Brad), Karen Foster and Scott Sharp, 21 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings Jay Porter, Leah Griffin, Budd Porter, Burr Porter, Bernice Lossee and Jackie Griggs, as well as her great-granddaughter Eden Henry.

Edith was a dedicated and determined woman. Her life's work was serving others and tending her garden. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved helping everyone feel unique, talented and special. She welcomed all into her home and her heart, and people loved her for it. Many called her, "Mom". The world isn't quite as good a place without her in it.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 11:00 a.m., at the Kimball Mill Ward, 650 South 200 East, Bountiful, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing Friday, June 14, 6-8 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Estates in Bountiful.

