Garth N. Jones, Ph.D.

1925 - 2020

There will never be another Garth Jones. Oh, someone may have his name but that is as close as it will get. He was born in Salt Lake City around midnight on February 24, 1925. The midwife asked his twenty year old mother, Sophronia, what day she wanted to put on his birth certificate as she was not sure if he was born before or after midnight. His mother said February 25, 1925 sounded good and so he lived a long life of accomplishments and adventures from February 25, 1925 until his passing on July 1, 2020 from a stroke at the age of ninety five. He was fortunate to be active and maintain all of his mental abilities until he became sick on June 27, 2020 when he complained of dizziness. Garth was buried in the Heber City Cemetery next to his wife of sixty years, Marie. The burial took place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 am. Because of the pandemic a limited service was held outside near the burial site.

Garth was born to an alcoholic father, H.H. Jones (dob-1875) and a young, unsophisticated but loving mother, Sophronia Nell Nielsen (dob-1904). In early September of 1934 H.H. Jones walked away from his wife, Garth and a younger daughter, Helen. These were depression times and Sophronia would work as a maid cleaning houses. The family slept on used newspapers for mattresses in the attics of homes on the avenues. Quoting from Garth's book In the Shadow of the Tall Mountains, "I felt the great pains of insecurity and was often haunted by empty feelings, bordering on nothingness. It took many years to heal the psychological wounds inflicted during my first years of memory. When you are five years old and leave the table hungry and go to bed hungry, and wake up in the morning sick with hunger, you never quite forget the pains of hunger. Mother sometimes would take a quart of milk and make it two quarts by adding water. There was no magic in this operation, even in a child's eyes. It was still only one quart of milk".

When he was nine years old his mother got a job as a hired worker for a widower, Ralph DuBois, and his family of four sons. It was on a farm in rural Utah in a town called Fairfield. His mother married the widower and so Garth was now a farm boy. The family's twenty acre farm would produce only the bare minimum of necessities. Garth's growing up on the farm was one of constant labor-milk the cow, feed the pigs, herd the sheep, chop wood, gather eggs, plant and harvest crops and so on.

Garth attended a one room school house built in 1898. Today that school house is preserved as a state historic site.

Life in Fairfield was harsh. The family was very poor. His underwear were made of old flour sacks. The brand of flour had a large red star as its symbol. Usually the red star ended up right on the buttocks area of his underwear. He was given the nickname of Finkle or Fink for short. Years later, he would be called the Cedar Valley Whiz Kid!!

When Garth or Fink got a chance he would go hunting. One fall day he and his step-brothers and friends were packed into a truck to go hunt pheasants when a 12 gauge shot gun accidentally went off only inches away from him. The blast ripped through his red star underwear and blew off a chunk of his buttocks and a large part of his calf muscle. This was 1937 and he was 12 years old. Such an injury in those days was usually fatal. There were no antibiotics-only iodine, alcohol and carbocyclic acid. The pellets were removed without anesthesia. He survived, but when he had his hip replaced about ten years ago the doctor found lots of pellets that were never taken out. Garth had grit. An article recently reported that grit is a more accurate predictor of success than any other quality. Grit is passion for long term goals. Perseverance. Stamina. Working really hard to make the future a reality.

After graduating from Lehi High School in 1942 his step-father wanted him to stay on the farm and discouraged him from going to college. Then a miracle happened in the form of a Sears and Roebuck scholarship for one hundred dollars. With that money Garth went to the AC [Agricultural College] or what is now called Utah State University. After graduating from the AC in 1947 with a B.S. Degree, he received his M.S. In 1948 and his Ph.D. From the University of Utah in 1954.

In 1950 he met and married Marie Clegg. They met on a blind date. Garth was 5' 8" tall and was a skinny 130 pounds. Somehow he managed to persuade Marie to marry him but first he had to ask her father, Luke Clegg, for his permission. Luke was a prominent person in Utah County. He was a successful businessman and a state senator. A staunch Republican. Garth approached Luke and the conversation went something like this: Luke, "What is your profession"? Garth, "I'm a student". Luke, "How are you going to take care of my daughter"? Garth, "I have a part time job". Luke, "Did you go on a mission"? Garth, "No". Luke, "Are you a member of the church"? Garth, "Kind of. I was baptized and my family knew Joseph Smith". By this time Luke Clegg was getting very frustrated and he blurted out, "Are you a Republican!!!" To which Garth could only say, "If you want me to become one that is fine with me". Garth and Marie were married for over sixty years until Marie passed away in 2010 at the age of eighty-nine.

Dr. Jones became a prolific scholar and author and has published over 200 articles, monographs and books covering topics in public policy and comparative administration with focus on Pakistan and Indonesia, as well as numerous articles on Mormon history and culture.

Dr. Jones has devoted nearly his entire career of some six decades as a practitioner-academe in the area of public policy and international development. He has spent considerable time in the Pacific Basin, Southeast Asia, South Asia and East Asia. As dean of the school of business and professor at the University of Alaska, Anchorage he worked closely with the municipality of Anchorage on management and budget issues, and served as a member of the board of directors of the Alaska World Affairs Council.



