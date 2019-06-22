Mr. James Prigmore

In Loving Memory

Mr. James Prigmore passed away peacefully of natural causes last week in Magna, Ut. The son of Martin and Olive Prigmore, James was born and raised in Bingham Canyon, Ut. A consummate and accomplished musician, Mr. Prigmore's musical ambitions began at age 12 when his parents bought him a piano at which he spent 6-10 hours daily practicing. His professional career began at 15 as rehearsal pianist for Utah Ballet when he entered and won a composers contest at the Utah Academy of Arts. He graduated from Bingham High School with a scholarship to the U of U where he began to study music full time. He became Composer-in-Residence at Pasadena Playhouse then was drafted by the U.S. Army and was stationed in Virginia where his duties were pianist, composer and arranger for the Continental Army Band. He returned to California to compose his first film score where many other opportunities were presented to him. But Mr. Prigmore chose to return to Utah to become Musical Director at Utah Repertory Dance and then resident Musical Director at Pioneer Memorial Theatre (PTC) and professor of Liberal Education at the University of Utah where he also worked as composer and conductor and from which he retired some 35 years later. As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, one of Mr. Prigmore's proudest accomplishments was being commissioned by the First Presidency to create the cantata "Palmyra" for the 150th Anniversary of Joseph Smith's First Vision. He collaborated artistically with many professionals and students in the arts and entertainment industries throughout the years in Utah, New York and Hollywood. He was well known for his genius wit and caring personality. He loved all people and animals, especially cats! His charming attire of bib overalls with Hawaiian print shirts and full beard made him an unmistakable icon! The Heavens are rejoicing at his return! A "Celebration of Life" service for James will be held Tuesday, August 20th 2:00 P.M. at LDS Magna church 8181 West Breeze Dr. Magna, Ut

Published in Deseret News on June 22, 2019