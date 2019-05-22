Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
John Draper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Draper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Heath Draper


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Heath Draper Obituary
John Heath Draper
1982-2019
John operated and repaired complex mechanical computer driven machinery. He commercially fished the Bering Sea, drilled for gold in Alaska, was a heavy equipment operator, built and installed cabinets and granite countertops.
He was an independent thrill seeker who lived life on the edge. A blue eyed charmer with a wicked sense of humor, a gentle concern for others, and a passion for cooking.
He is survived by his mother Cheryl Heath, father Kent Draper (Teresa), sister Casie Draper, soul mate Kelley Draper, children Jayden 16, Jalayna 11, Kailyn 7, and stepsons Anthony and Austin Murdock.
As we learn to navigate life without you, we will pray for your transformation from pain, to thriving inner growth and wisdom.
Please give yourself the gift of peace in this new dimension.
Please join us at for a viewing and funeral service at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, May 23, at 11:30 am. Interment and dedication of the grave at 2:00 pm will follow.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been set up.
https://www.gofundme.com/gqxvq-funeral-expenses-and-support?member=2272530&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_m&fbclid=IwAR1KcM1FcP-Ak0G4WDSXE6N3bDk4PJ7_E7PnSyOKsm4NlCDtzv0J-XdZADs
logo

Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now