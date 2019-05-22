John Heath Draper

1982-2019

John operated and repaired complex mechanical computer driven machinery. He commercially fished the Bering Sea, drilled for gold in Alaska, was a heavy equipment operator, built and installed cabinets and granite countertops.

He was an independent thrill seeker who lived life on the edge. A blue eyed charmer with a wicked sense of humor, a gentle concern for others, and a passion for cooking.

He is survived by his mother Cheryl Heath, father Kent Draper (Teresa), sister Casie Draper, soul mate Kelley Draper, children Jayden 16, Jalayna 11, Kailyn 7, and stepsons Anthony and Austin Murdock.

As we learn to navigate life without you, we will pray for your transformation from pain, to thriving inner growth and wisdom.

Please give yourself the gift of peace in this new dimension.

Please join us at for a viewing and funeral service at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, May 23, at 11:30 am. Interment and dedication of the grave at 2:00 pm will follow.

In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/gqxvq-funeral-expenses-and-support?member=2272530&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_m&fbclid=IwAR1KcM1FcP-Ak0G4WDSXE6N3bDk4PJ7_E7PnSyOKsm4NlCDtzv0J-XdZADs



Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary