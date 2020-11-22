1/1
LaRae Birch Harrison
1932 - 2020
LaRae Birch Harrison
09/17/1932 - 11/18/2020
Centerville, Utah-LaRae Birch Harrison passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Friends and family are invited to a public visitation Tues., Nov. 24, 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful. Groups will be limited to ten at a time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the private family service will be by invitation only. The service will be broadcast through Facebook Live on Wed, Nov. 25 at 11:00 am. For full obituary, Facebook Live link, and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
Facebook Live
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of LaRae's passing. She was a wonderful dear friend. She loved her family and many friends. Always happy and cheerful. We send our love to Ed and all her wonderful children and family. We loved her and Ed and all of you.
Earl and Judi
Friend
