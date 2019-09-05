|
|
N. Clark Stringham
1939 ~ 2019
Nathaniel Clark Stringham died September 3, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife surrounded by their children, of Stage IV prostate cancer after a nearly 10 year battle. He was born June 7, 1939, the first born of 4 sons to Nathaniel Covington Stringham and Evva Mae Clark in Portland, OR.
The family moved to Southern California in 1952 and then to Riverside where he excelled at sports and was the Poly High Class President. Clark signed a football scholarship to BYU in 1957, then served a Central States Mission from 1959-1961. Upon his return home, he met and married Barbara Beck on August 16, 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He served in the Army Reserve, later switching to the Air Force stationed in Presidio, at San Francisco in 1963.
Clark and Barbara are the parents of six children, grandparents of 24, and great-grandparents of 2, soon to be 3.
He was instrumental in organizing the Sandy Chamber of Commerce in 1977. Clark spent 45 years as an owner/operator of the McDonald's corporation restaurants. He was able to give back to the community building the 117th Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City and serving as its first President in 1988. He was on the founding board of the Alta View Hospital, the Sandy Boys and Girls Club for over 20 years where he helped complete a new building.
Clark served as Bishop of the Dimple Dell Ward from 1992-1996 as well as in several bishoprics in Seal Beach, CA and Sandy, Utah.
Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dean and Roger. Survived by his wife Barbara, brother Richard and children, Laura (Joe) Francis, Sherri (Bob) Strickler, Suzanne (Aaron) Douglas, Shelli (Trevor) Roberts, Brent (Laura) Stringham and Cheryl (Ryan) Allman.
A special thanks to Dr. Agarwal, Huntsman Cancer Institute and the staff of the Huntsman Home-Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or online to the Ronald McDonald House.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, beginning at 11 AM at the Pepperwood Chapel, 2195 East Pepperwood Drive in Sandy. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8 PM, as well as Saturday prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM both at the ward. Interment to follow services at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019