1938 ~ 2019

We lost a great man this week. There are the statistics: born in 1938 in Hanna Wyoming to Cecil and Eva Sumner; married in 1961 to Marilyn Anderson; survived by Marilyn and their children, Robert (Dan Heap), David (Heidi Kesler), Michael (Sharon Toronto), Heather (Jared Cook), Richard (Lisa Hunt), and by his fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. And anyone who knew him knew of his many accomplishments-professionally, personally, in the community.

But if you were lucky enough to really know him, you remember a conversation-one that took an unexpected turn, that introduced you to a book, or an idea, or a jazz album. You remember his quick smile, his deep intellect, his love for family, friends, neighbors. You remember his love for the natural world, for a good argument, for thinking long and hard about what was right and then acting upon it. You surely remember his love for his bride of 57 years- the East High cheerleader he fell for, created a family with, dedicated his life to.

We miss him terribly. We miss his calm advice, his encouragement, his insight. We miss Lake Powell weekends, backpacking trips, and barbecuing on the back deck. We deeply miss going to him with our problems and concerns; we all trusted him with our deepest challenges, worries, difficulties. The void he has left is vast. How to fill it is currently beyond us. We miss his wisdom and could use it now.

If you loved him and miss him too, please join us for a memorial. It will be an informal affair, casual dress, as he would prefer. If you have a photo of him that evokes a memory, please bring it with you, perhaps jotting the memory on the back. If you don't have a photo, please come anyway. We want to see you. We hope a gathering of his friends and family-the community he created-can, in some way, help us begin to heal the wound left in our hearts, the vacancy in our lives.

Please join us at Red Butte Gardens' Orangerie on May 3 from 4-7 pm. At five o'clock, the family will speak, and then there will be an opportunity for others to share a memory. We'll tell stories, raise a glass, embrace, celebrate a remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to PFLAG https://pflag.org/supportpflag or SUWA https://suwa.org in his memory. He would like that.

