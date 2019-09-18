|
Rodney Isaac Oliver
1943 ~ 2019
Herriman, UT-Rodney Isaac Oliver, 76, passed away September 14, 2019, after a valiant fight with cancer, which he fought with dignity. He was born on May 25, 1943, to Isaac and Betty Jo Oliver and was raised in Lark, Utah where he excelled in sports, especially basketball. He played basketball for Jordan High School, Snow College, Southern Utah University and Utah State. He received his Master's degree in Education from the University of Utah. He was married to his college sweetheart, Edith Ann Wells Oliver for 55 years. Throughout his career, he taught and coached at Olympus High School, Jordan High School, and Brighton High School. They raised their 4 children in Sandy, Utah: Jed Isaac of Herriman; Aimee Oettli (Mark) of Houston, Texas; Jason of Plano, Texas and Kristy Ann Johnson (Alan) of Herriman. He taught his children many important lessons in life, two of which seemed to stand out the most, the importance of a strong work ethic and to always do their best. He has six grandkids that adored him: Scott, Natalie, Allyson, Hunter, Connor, and Bridger. The burial and a graveside service will be held at Memorial Redwood Cemetery in Salt Lake City on September 19, at 11:30 AM. Rod is preceded in death by his daughter Angie, his sister Judy, and his parents. Refer to www.memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 18, 2019