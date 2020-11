Sherman (Brent) Freeze1961 - 2020In loving memory of Sherman (Brent) Freeze. Passed away November 19, 2020. Loving father, son and brother passed away suddenly at the age of 59.He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his best friend and son Chad.There will be no memorial service because of the Coronavirus. Small family and friend graveside service only. He will be deeply missed. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com