Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Verna Simper Cardwell


1922 - 2019
Verna Simper Cardwell Obituary
Murray, UT-Verna Simper Cardwell, age 96, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home in Murray, Utah. She was born Sept. 5, 1922 in Vernal, Utah to Walter Simper and Edna Bowthorpe Simper. She married Charles Cardwell on July 3, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Verna was the last contact with our family's previous generation and the keeper of the stories. She will be greatly missed.
After graduation from Uintah High School, Vernal, she moved to Salt Lake City. She attended LDS Business College but in December, 1941 she went to work at Remington Arms to support the war effort during World War II. In 1944 she started her career with the Internal Revenue Service where she worked for 34 years prior to her retirement. Those who knew Verna believed there would be no United States national debt had she continued working. She started a second career with her husband as owners/operators of a courier service which they operated for 10 years. After their second retirement, she and "Uncle Butch" wintered in St. George and enjoyed international travel.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and five older siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, at Memorial~Holladay Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 So. Highland Drive. Viewing at 11:00 and funeral service at noon. Interment will be at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Memories may be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/verna-simper-cardwell/
Published in Deseret News on July 6, 2019
