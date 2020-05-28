Daniel Kelley
1947 - 2020
Daniel Kelley

Newton - Daniel Lee Kelley, the son of Richard Amos and Doris Ann (Ford Cornell) Kelley, was born January 27, 1947, in Pekin, IL. Dan graduated from the Oskaloosa Senior High School in 1965 and from the University of Iowa in 1970.

Dan died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home in Newton. Those left to honor Dan's memory include his son, Dan Kelley; his daughter, Kathie Klonglan; his grandson, Trevor Konglan; his ex-wife, Dianna Kelley.

A Facebook Broadcast of the Funeral service for Dan will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, May 30 on the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page. Friends of Dan Kelley may call at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Friday, May 29th. The family will not be present. Memorials may be designated to ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and may be left at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
