Dick Leroy Richards
Ankeny - Dick Richards, 75, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Edencrest at Siena Hills in Ankeny. He was born in Des Moines on June 8, 1944, the son of Gerard and Josephine Richards.
Dick worked at the Methodist Hospital cafeteria for 45 years. He enjoyed watching Iowa State basketball and had a membership at YMCA to swim. Dick was dedicated to service at First Church of The Open Bible and ushered for many years.
Dick is survived by his sister, Patricia, nieces, Pam (Dennis), Paula (Jack), Penny (Drexel), Nichole, Jeanne and nephews, Raymond (Lisa), Jeff, ; 6 great nieces and 7 great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerard; mother, Josephine; and brothers, Don and Gerald.
A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Polk City, Iowa. It will be livestreamed at Polkcity.church.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. The public is welcome to attend with proper social distancing.
Alzheimer's Association donations can be made online at www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.