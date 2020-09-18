1/1
Jim Moore
Jim Moore

Winterset - James Moore, 85, passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Facility in Indianola.

A visitation will be held 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel, where family will be present to receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines, and masks are recommended. Live streaming of the service will be on Jim's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com. Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home -Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
