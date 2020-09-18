Jim Moore
Winterset - James Moore, 85, passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Facility in Indianola.
A visitation will be held 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel, where family will be present to receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines, and masks are recommended. Live streaming of the service will be on Jim's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com
. Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.