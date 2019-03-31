John Lambert



Johnston - John F. Lambert, 88, of Johnston, IA, passed away in the company of his family on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospice of Johnston.



John was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, sons Bruce Lambert of Des Moines, Iowa and David (Julie) Lambert of Geneva, Illinois as well as a daughter, Linda (Kurt) LaCoste of Fort Worth, Texas; his cherished grandchildren, Samantha, Jackson, Tanner, William and Addison; his sister, Norma (Lambert) Murphy and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.



A memorial service will be held on April 5th at St. Mary of Nazareth in Johnston, Iowa at 11:00 AM with a visitation two hours prior to the service. A second service will be held on April 6th at All Saints Church in Keokuk, Iowa at 1:00 PM with a visitation two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Hospice-Johnston at https://foundation.mercydesmoines.org/donate/.