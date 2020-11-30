Judith Brown Potter



Born January 28, 1934, in Altoona, PA.



Peacefully passed away, Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 in Des Moines, IA.



Raised through the Depression by her tragically widowed mother, a schoolteacher, she went on to graduate from Penn State University Summa Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Language Arts; she could speak



seven languages at that time. She met her husband, Robert Barnes Potter, at PSU, on a blind date. They married on September 18, 1954, residing first in Lancaster, PA, and subsequently moving to NC and OH, before settling in West Des Moines, where she lived for 46 years. She traveled to Europe many times with her husband, and to Australia and New Zealand with her mother.



Judy was extremely active in all communities in which she lived. In Marion, OH, she was president of The League of Women Voters and participated in countless community theatre and church programs; she was a lifetime member of the Des Moines Golf & Country Club. Judy was an avid golfer, a masterful bridge player, and accomplished at sewing, knitting and crocheting. She sometimes taught at local schools, and also was a business broker and realtor.



Reading and football were two big joys in her life. Whether attending games or rooting in front of the TV, she'd wave her towels for the Steelers, Penn State, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her extraordinary use of the English language was the byproduct of her deep love for reading. She frequented the West Des Moines Public Library regularly, often exceeding 15 books a month.



A woman of many talents, her love of being a homemaker shined through to her children and grandchildren. She took pride in her family and was devoted to all with her love and support.



She is survived by her son Doug (Michele) Potter, daughters Sharon (Gene) Doss and Cindy Anderson, grandchildren Alex, Tyler, Shelleigh, Samantha, Catharine, Ryan, Renee, Deston, Noah, Colin, Ryan, Aubrey, great-grandchildren Annabelle and Ja'Ziah, brother-in-law Dick Potter and former son-in-law Robert Bachman, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her grandmother Ida Mort, her mother Bonnalee Schiebold, her sister-in-law Suzanne Potter, and son-in-law Jan Anderson.



The family will have a private memorial service on Friday, December 4, 2020. A separate remembrance memorial will be conducted in 2021 in State College, PA.



Any memorials and contributions may be made in her name to the West Des Moines Public Library.









