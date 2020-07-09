1/1
Karen M. Weaver
{ "" }
Karen M Weaver

Grinnell - Karen M. Weaver, age 74, of Grinnell, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

A public celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Private family interment will be held at Westfield Cemetery near Grinnell.

A public visitation with the family present will be held from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Those attending the visitation are encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

Memorials may be designated to the PEO Women's Star Scholarship fund and (NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness - Iowa, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Karen's family online at www.smithfh.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
