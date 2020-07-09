Karen M Weaver
Grinnell - Karen M. Weaver, age 74, of Grinnell, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
A public celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Private family interment will be held at Westfield Cemetery near Grinnell.
A public visitation with the family present will be held from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Those attending the visitation are encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
Memorials may be designated to the PEO Women's Star Scholarship fund and (NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness - Iowa, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.