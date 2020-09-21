Maurice Dean Dutton
Des Moines - Maurice Dean Dutton, resident of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away September 18, 2020.
Dean was born on March 20, 1925 to Cecil Owen and Ethel Marie (Billmeyer) Dutton in Red Oak, Iowa. He graduated from high school in 1943, and enlisted in the Army Air Corps, fulfilling his dream of flying. He completed B-26 flight training, becoming a bomber flight instructor. After the war, Dean attended Iowa State University, then Creighton University, graduating cum laude with a degree in Accounting in 1950. He flew in the Air Force Reserve from 1946 to 1952 during the Korean War.
He married Mary Margaret Walker on June 2, 1951. When the Korean War ended, Dean continued his education at Drake University Law School, earning a Juris Doctorate in 1955. After graduation, Dean joined a Des Moines law firm as an associate. He later worked for eight years as co-founder and partner of the CPA firm, Denman and Dutton. In 1965, Dean joined Whitfield & Eddy Law Firm, serving as a tax attorney and partner for thirty-three years.
He was an active member and officer of the Des Moines Serra Club, the Wednesday Tax Club, and the Des Moines Estate Planners Forum. He was a member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher, and served on the parish council and as a trustee at St. Augustin Catholic Church.
Dean was a devoted husband to his wife of 68 years. They enjoyed many summers with family and friends at Lake Okoboji, Iowa. When Mary Margaret's health declined, he dedicated himself to her care and well-being. A devout Catholic, he loved his faith and will be remembered for his integrity and kindness to all.
Dean was preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, and brothers, Finley, Pat and Paul. He is survived by his son, John, daughter-in-law Katie, and granddaughters Elizabeth, Anne and Caroline (Ft. Collins, Colorado) and his daughter, Mary Pat Crowley, son-in-law John Crowley, and granddaughter Mary Kate Crowley (Des Moines), and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 5 to 7 pm at Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, followed by a prayer and rosary service at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 25 at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines. Burial will be at Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa, 9:30 am, Monday, September 28th.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Unity Point Hospice; Home Instead Senior Care, specifically Wendy Sterns, Dixie Burkhart, Denise Bagley and Loree Herman; as well as Vanessa Harrison, for their loving care of Dean.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Augustin Catholic Church or InnerVisions HealthCare. Online condolences are welcome at www.Iles Cares.com
.
Please know the overwhelming gratitude we have for all of our family and friends who have touched Dean's life and are now rejoicing upon his return to Our Lord.
—The Dean Dutton family