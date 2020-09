Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis Marian Rothlauf



The graveside committal service and interment for Phyllis Marian Rothlauf, 91, will be 12:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Aspen Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 ,at Prugh's Chapel downtown, where the family will receive friends. Prugh Funeral Service in Burlington, IA is caring for Phyllis and her family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store