Robert Wood
Des Moines - Robert L. Wood, Jr. of Des Moines, Iowa passed peacefully surrounded by family October 16, 2020 after succumbing to heart ailments. Rob was born December 22, 1943 in Des Moines, making it his lifetime home where he raised a family with former wife Kathleen, started his own fence building business, sold real estate and coached college soccer.
He graduated as an accomplished athlete from Saydel High School and then served six years in the Iowa Air National Guard. After a devastating workplace accident, he moved into real estate and began coaching youth soccer which led to his coaching career. He started the men's soccer programs at Grand View College and Drake University and was inducted into the Iowa Soccer Association Hall of Fame. While coaching at Grand View he also earned his degree in history.
He married Frances in 1996 and they spent their years together delighted in each other's company and having fun with friends and family. Among their many adventures, a highlight was a 35-day, seven country tour of Europe in 2018.
The family thanks Dr. Manola and Dr. Baeth and their nurses and staffs for their heartfelt care.
Rob was loved immensely and leaves many to cherish his memories: wife Frances, sister Judith Coleman, Uncle Virgle Sluder, nephew Rodney Wood (Cindy), children Peter Wood, Jenny Wood (Denise) and R. Nathan Wood (Johanna), grandchildren Calvin and Naomi Wood, step-children John Potts (Genevieve) and Leigh Samp (Jeff), grandchildren Matthew and Alyson Potts and Jonah Samp, numerous cousins and dear friends from all eras of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Metilda R. and Robert L. Wood, Sr.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
or the National Kidney Foundation
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you treat someone you love to dinner and think of Rob, Bob, or Coach Wood.
Rob's viewing is from Noon to 2pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa followed by a service starting at 2pm. The family requires that all in attendance wear masks and maintain 6 feet of physical distance. Due to covid restrictions, no reception will be held.